B+E brokers sell new Michigan Tesla Service Center for $22.5M

B+E, the first brokerage and technology platform for net lease real estate, today announced the sale of the Tesla Service Center in Ann Arbor, MI for $22,508,422.

This newly constructed Tesla Service Center is the third Tesla location in Michigan. B+E brought the deal to close prior to the rent commencement date on its newly executed lease.

“B+E was able to leverage our 1031 platform to connect an exchange buyer with a very short timeline to an off-market Tesla Service location opportunity,” said B+E brokers Hayden Salvas and Spencer Henderson. “We are pleased to have achieved both a great exit price for the developer and satisfy a large 1031 need.”

In the last year, B+E has seen a large increase in volume of off-market deals and a corresponding shift in the transaction timeline for properties under construction.

For more information on the current net lease market and off-market deals, contact Spencer Henderson at shenderson@tradenetlease.com, Hayden Salvas at hsalvas@tradenetlease.com or go to www.tradenetlease.com.

B+E is a modern investment brokerage firm, specializing in net lease real estate. The firm helps clients buy and sell single tenant real estate. Founded by deeply experienced brokers, B+E redefines trading through an intuitive end-to-end transaction platform consisting of user-friendly dashboards and an AI-driven exchange — all leveraging the largest data set in the net lease industry.

Complementing senior talent with exceptional technology, B+E’s proprietary process affords greater speed, unrivaled transaction efficiencies, and stronger asset value. With offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Tampa, Charlotte, Dallas, Orange County and San Francisco, its brokers trade property for clients across the US. B+E allows virtually anyone to confidently trade net lease real estate.