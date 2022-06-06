Hong Kong – A man and a woman holding charged with murder

A man and a woman holding charged with murder *********************************************



Police today (June 5) laid a holding charge against a 33-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman jointly with one count of murder.





The man and the woman were arrested on June 3 in suspected connection with a murder case happened in Pat Heung, in which a one-year-old girl died.





The case will be mentioned at Fanling Magistrates’ Courts tomorrow (June 6) morning.





Active follow-up action by the Regional Crime Unit of New Territories North is underway.