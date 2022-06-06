FlipHTML5: The Must-Have B2B Marketing Tool for Digital Content

Without proper marketing, even the best business is prone to failure. Today’s market is fast-paced and full of competition. Therefore, a smart business owner will take all the necessary steps to ensure his business succeeds. One of the best marketing strategies is B2B marketing. Marketing to other businesses that need their product or service is a surefire way to ensure continued sales. FlipHTML5 has the B2B marketing tools needed for a strong campaign that will outclass the competition.

Part of using B2B marketing tools effectively involves sharing relevant content about the business and its products or services. FlipHTML5 allows marketers to convert existing content that’s in PDF format to more vibrant flipbooks that will keep viewers engaged. The converted flipbook can be customized to meet the business’s needs, including adding brand colors and fonts. FlipHTML5 even offers templates and themes to make the creation process simpler.

Videos and animation are important B2B marketing tools when trying to capture the audiences of today. Plain old text with a few images thrown in simply will not cut it. FlipHTML5 lets businesses insert brand videos, popups, animations, and hyperlinks in their marketing documents. These ensure that the target audience will take notice and remain engaged.

B2B marketing tools must be easy to share. PDF files can be clunky – taking a long time to send and even longer to open. In a busy environment, people will just move on. But the marketing publications created with FlipHTML5 are streamlined – they can be shared via URL or QR code and viewed with just a click, with no downloads required. They also display well on any type of device. Reaching other businesses with an email campaign, social media, or private link has never been this easy.

Many customers, including businesses that need the services of other businesses, turn to search engines to find what they’re looking for. As such, SEO is one of the most valuable B2B marketing tools. FlipHTML5 offers various SEO options to improve a business’s ranking on Google and other search engines. It also features Google Analytics so marketers can get valuable data about what strategy works and what needs improvement.

“Good marketing is important so we’re proud to offer a cadre of B2B marketing tools to our users,” says Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5.

Learn more about B2B marketing tools on FlipHTML5.

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. is a world leading provider of digital publishing software. For many years, They have focused on the research and development of outstanding range of e-publishing software for users around the world. Furthermore, they offer customized solutions for publishers in different industries.