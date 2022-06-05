Sisterhood Supper honors women food leaders transforming communities throughout Wards 7 & 8

Sisterhood Supper

WASHINGTON – June 3, 2022 – PRLog — In celebration of Juneteenth, the Sisterhood Supper returns to honor local women leaders who are empowering their families and communities one meal at a time in Washington, D.C. With the theme of “Liberating ourselves from farm to fork,” the community event is hosted by Women Advancing Nutrition, Dietetics and Agriculture (WANDA), a DC-based nonprofit that advocates and educates communities around food access and nutrition equity. The event raises awareness of their contributions to shaping our food system and support for the WANDA’s Food Shero Freedom Fund to create fellowships and scholarships in agriculture, nutrition and dietetics to create a more inclusive food system.

Attendees are encouraged to wear African prints and bring their family recipes, food stories and photos of women from their family to include in the Sisterhood Community Cookbook project. There will be an open mic to share food stories along with outdoor activities and interactive exhibits. Featuring DJ ONE Luv and a Juneteenth menu reflecting our African diasporan foodways, the Sisterhood Supper takes place at the Well located at Oxon Run Park, 300 Valley Avenue S.E. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 18th. To attend, volunteer or support the event, register for free at iamwanda.org/ sisterhoodsupper

“We are excited to bring Sisterhood Supper back this year to celebrate the everyday women who are making a difference in our community through the power of food. During this pandemic, women worked on the frontline of our homes, health care and food systems from hospitals to grocery stores. Now, with the current impact of inflation on food prices, women must continue to share resources and cooking practices to sustain our families especially during times of economic uncertainty,” Tambra Stevenson, MPH, Founder/CEO, WANDA.

The Sisterhood Supper is supported by community and business partners such as Giant and Whole30®, a structured protocol designed to reset your health, habits, and relationship with food

“Whole30 is thrilled to be partnering with WANDA for another year, to celebrate diversity in health and nutrition and amplify the voices of Black women and girls in dietetics. We share a common mission: empowering and educating people in reclaiming their health while honoring their ancestral and cultural practices. I’m proud to support WANDA’s vision, and look forward to working together in advocacy to create real change,” Melissa Urban, Whole30 co-founder and CEO.

This year’s honorees will be revealed by June 15 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at “@iamwanda.”

About WANDA

Founded on International Women’s Day in 2016, Women Advancing Nutrition, Dietetics and Agriculture (WANDA) is on a mission to build a movement of 1 million women and girls of African descent to lead as food sheroes through education, advocacy, and innovation. Based in Washington, WANDA is a Black women-led social justice 501c3 nonprofit organization composed of women leaders, advocates and entrepreneurs working to strengthen our families, communities, and economies by transforming our food system.​ Learn more at http://iamwanda.org.