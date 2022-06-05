Brain Injury Association of Virginia to Honor Award Winners at Legacy Celebration

RICHMOND, Va. – June 3, 2022 – PRLog — Richmond, VA: The Brain Injury Association of Virginia will hold its Annual Legacy Celebration June 25th at 6:00 pm at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens, to honor advocates and trailblazers changing lives of people in the brain injury community.

This year’s Legacy Celebration will feature a cocktail hour, an inspirational message delivered by Marilee Teshima, a member of BIAV’s Speaker’s Bureau, and an awards ceremony recognizing individuals who have shown leadership in the brain injury community. This year’s Award Winners are:

Legislator of the Year – Senator Emmett Hanger, Jr.: The Legislator of the Year Award is given to a member of Virginia’s General Assembly who has led efforts to improve the statewide system of care for those whose lives have been impacted by brain injury, Senator Hanger has exhibited legislative leadership for people with brain injuries, championed the advancement of our policy agenda and legislative priorities, and worked closely with brain injury advocates to introduce or support legislation or amendments that advance our legislative goals.

Weinstock Award – Lauren Smith, OTR/L, CBIS: The Weinstock Award recognizes people who demonstrate a commitment to people with brain injury and promote awareness of their needs. This year’s award is presented to Lauren Smith, who has been a part of BIAV’s Camp Bruce McCoy for the last 22 years. She is a leader in the OT field as a clinical educator, a passionate advocate for survivors of brain injury, and a dedicated clinician who enjoys educating professionals, colleagues, and anyone who is willing to listen about brain injury prevention and the need for supportive, community based living after someone sustains a brain injury.

Legacy Award – Dr. Jeffrey Barth: The Legacy Award recognizes significant, long-term contributions of lasting impact to the field of brain injury. Dr. Barth is the Founder of the UVA Brain Injury and Sports Concussion Institute, and is best known for his pioneering work on mild traumatic brain injury and sports concussion, and the Sports as a Laboratory Assessment Model (SLAM) for brief baseline and post-injury neurocognitive evaluation of athletes. He was also Senior Scientist for the Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center in Charlottesville.

Member of the Year Award – Karen Grazionale: The Member of the Year Award recognizes a BIAV member who has demonstrated continued interest in and support of Virginia’s brain injury community through contribution of time, skills or resources to the mission of BIAV. Karen Grazionale retired after 30 years as a change management professional for a major insurance company. She currently cares for her husband who was hit by a car in 2016.

###

Founded in 1983 by families and concerned professionals, the Brain Injury Association of Virginia (BIAV) is the only statewide non-profit organization in Virginia exclusively dedicated to serving individuals with brain injury, their families and those that care for and about them. Over 10,000 people find help from BIAV each year. Our primary programs are: Information and Referral helpline, outreach and family support, education and training, public awareness, advocacy, and Camp Bruce McCoy. Visit https://www.biav.net to learn more.