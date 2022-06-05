Pop In to Save: Mixology Clothing Company Opens an Outlet Pop-Up Location in Syosset

Who doesn’t love a good discount? Well, residents and visitors of the Long Island area will be the first to experience a one-of-a-kind Mixology Clothing Company pop-up location at 617 Jericho Turnpike, Syosset, New York 11791, opened May 27th 2022. Mixology Clothing Company has long been regarded as New York’s premier boutique, mixing high and low prices to offer a unique mother-daughter shopping experience.

The exclusive Syosset pop-up location will act as a Mixology Clothing Company outlet, featuring warehouse-priced goods. Bringing New York’s finest boutique to the shores of Northern Long Island, Mixology Clothing Company seeks to break the mold of the traditional brick and mortar shopping experience, and usher in a new era of innovation and creativity.

Patrons can pop in to shop at the pop-up location, which began May 27th, and enjoy the beautiful and instagrammable location for a shopping experience they will never forget. All items will come at discounts to reflect warehouse pricing, offering unparalleled savings for the Mixology customer base.

“Running this store for the past couple of months has been a pleasure. The location is a hidden gem but when you find it you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the bright features and the boutique atmosphere.” – Toby Danow, Manager of Mixology Woodbury

Through proof of concept, dedication to customers, and unwavering commitment to cultivating a one-of-a-kind experience, Mixology Clothing Company’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the opening of the Syosset pop-up location.

To learn more about Mixology Clothing Company, please visit: https://www.shopmixology.com/

About Mixology Clothing Company

Mixology Clothing Company is owned by brother-sister duo, Jordan and Gabrielle Edwards. Founded in 2009, Mixology Clothing Company has successfully established itself as one of New York’s premier brick and mortar and online fashion retailers. The contemporary fashion retailer seeks to inspire confidence by investing in good people with good values who make good decisions and good clothing. Bridging the gap between Zara and Intermix, Mixology created an unparalleled mother-daughter shopping experience that offers a variety of moderately priced designer brands and on-trend pieces. Mixology Clothing Company offers a seamless shopping experience through its dedicated staff, user-friendly website, and multiple locations across Westchester, New Jersey, New York City, and Long Island.