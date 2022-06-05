Intermountain Healthcare Leader Appointed to National Commission Advising Congress on Medicare

Greg Poulsen, Intermountain Healthcare senior vice president, has been appointed to the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC), which advises Congress on issues affecting Medicare.

The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission is made up of experts with backgrounds in public health, economics, medicine, and health policy.

The 17-member commission advises Congress on all aspects of payment for Medicare services. These payments are anticipated to exceed $1 trillion for the first time in 2023. In addition, the commission reports on access and quality associated with Medicare.

During his long career at Intermountain, Poulsen helped establish the insurance company, SelectHealth, which now has more than one million members in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada. He was key in developing the first activity-based cost accounting system to allow health systems to pinpoint all the costs associated with care.

“Greg’s commitment to all aspects of understanding and controlling costs have helped focus Intermountain on value and affordability,” said Marc Harrison, MD, president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare. “The strategies he helped create and implement have assisted us in becoming a recognized leader in efficient care.”

