Jean DeFreese Moore Extends the Story of the Beloved Britt Family in “A Father’s Love: Justice and Forgiveness”

Ruston, LA – WEBWIRE – Thursday, June 2, 2022

Catch the book display for A Fathers Love: Justice and Forgiveness by Jean DeFreese Moore at the 2022 American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference & Exhibition

For readers who love to read more about Travis Britt and his family that were first introduced in A Fathers Love: Faith and Family, Jean DeFreese Moore published a follow-up in the series, A Fathers Love: Justice and Forgiveness (Covenant Books; 2021).





A Fathers Love is a historical fiction series that abounds with themes of family and faith. It narrates a familys journey through turbulent times throughout their lives and Americas history. A Fathers Love: Justice and Forgiveness revolves around Reid, Travis youngest son who marries a beautiful Indian girl named Chipeta.





Justice and Forgiveness takes place in the early 1900s in rural Kansas. Reid finishes school and takes Chipeta home, thinking she will be safe with his family. He leaves town, telling his family he is working for a large, prestigious law firm when in reality, he has taken a job as an undercover agent with the Department of Justice.





As Reid struggles to serve justice and survive in the dangerous world of organized crime, his loved ones face their own trials. His family begins to experience prejudice against Chipeta, who struggles with acceptance among the people in Reids hometown and with her own identity.





Knowing his entire family could be in danger, Travis prays fervently for their safety. He must rely on God to care for both himself and his family as life becomes dangerous for everyone involved.





Get a copy of A Fathers Love: Justice and Forgiveness by Jean DeFreese Moore today on the authors website at https://www.jeandefreesemoore.com/





A Fathers Love: Justice and Forgiveness will be displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at their exhibit for the American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition on June 24-27, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.