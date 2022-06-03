Jean DeFreese Moore Extends the Story of the Beloved Britt Family in “A Father’s Love: Justice and Forgiveness”

The book tells the tale and trials of Travis Britts youngest son, Reid, and his wife, a beautiful Indian.
Catch the book display for A Fathers Love: Justice and Forgiveness by Jean DeFreese Moore at the 2022 American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference & Exhibition
For readers who love to read more about Travis Britt and his family that were first introduced in A Fathers Love: Faith and Family, Jean DeFreese Moore published a follow-up in the series, A Fathers Love: Justice and Forgiveness (Covenant Books; 2021).
A Fathers Love is a historical fiction series that abounds with themes of family and faith. It narrates a familys journey through turbulent times throughout their lives and Americas history. A Fathers Love: Justice and Forgiveness revolves around Reid, Travis youngest son who marries a beautiful Indian girl named Chipeta.
Justice and Forgiveness takes place in the early 1900s in rural Kansas. Reid finishes school and takes Chipeta home, thinking she will be safe with his family. He leaves town, telling his family he is working for a large, prestigious law firm when in reality, he has taken a job as an undercover agent with the Department of Justice.
As Reid struggles to serve justice and survive in the dangerous world of organized crime, his loved ones face their own trials. His family begins to experience prejudice against Chipeta, who struggles with acceptance among the people in Reids hometown and with her own identity.
Knowing his entire family could be in danger, Travis prays fervently for their safety. He must rely on God to care for both himself and his family as life becomes dangerous for everyone involved.
A Fathers Love: Justice and Forgiveness will be displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at their exhibit for the American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition on June 24-27, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.