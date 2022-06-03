“Generations of Good Food” by Eleanor Gaccetta Will Be Displayed at the ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition 2022



Book Retail Price| $12.10





Author



Eleanor is a Colorado native who grew up in a small farming community outside Denver. Her career spanned almost 40 years working for the State of Colorado, the City and County of Broomfield, and ultimately as a private contractor. She earned both a Bachelors and Masters degree in business from Regis University. She retired to provide full-time care to her mother after she broke her hip at the age of 93. Armed with faith, humor, and love, she navigated being a sole caregiver until her mothers death at age 102 in 2017.





Today she lives in a western suburb of Denver and enjoys an active lifestyle that includes baking, cooking, gardening, health and fitness activities, and spending quality time with family and friends.