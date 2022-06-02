Enhancing Warfighter Performance at Defense Strategies Institute’s 4th Annual Human Performance & Biosystems Summit

Defense Strategies Institute’s 4th Annual Human Performance & Biosystems Summit will be taking place in one month, on June 29 and 30 in National Harbor, MD. This year’s Summit will detail efforts across the DoD to assess and optimize performance, nutrition, cognition, and integration with manned, unmanned, and autonomous systems for seamless operation in all domains, highlighting this year’s theme “Enhancing Warfighter Performance to Enable Increased Mission Effectiveness.”

As the global environment shifts towards strategic competition the stresses and requirements placed on the Warfighter will require advancements in training, cognition, nutrition, medical care, and human-machine teaming. senior level leaders from across the military services will detail departmental efforts towards developing & delivering technologies to enable, sustain, enhance & quantify human performance for measurably improved mission effectiveness.

The 2022 Human Performance & Biosystems Summit will feature senior-level speakers including:

– GEN Paul E. Funk, II, USA, Commanding General, United States Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC)

– Dr. Terry Rauch, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense

– for Health Readiness Policy and Oversight

– CCM Gregory Smith, USAF, Senior Enlisted Leader, USSOCOM

– Dr. J. Corde Lane, SES, Director, Human Research and Engineering Directorate, CCDC, Army Research Laboratory

– Dr. Robb Wilcox, ST, Chief Scientist, DEVCOM Soldier Center

– Dr. Gaurav Sharma, ST, Chief Scientist, 711th HPW, Air Force Research Laboratory

Topics to be covered at the Summit Include:

– Transforming soldier physical & mental readiness

– Optimizing Soldier & Squad lethality and combat readiness

– Integrating holistic human performance programs for SOF mission readiness

– Exploiting biological, medical & cognitive S&T to optimize Warfighter capabilities

– Accelerating the transition of commercial innovation & human systems technologies

– Developing civilians into smartly disciplined, physically fit, & basically trained Sailors

– Discovering methods and technologies to support productive human space travel

2022 Sponsors & Exhibitors Include: Leidos, Battelle, DripDrop, DFND, Fusion Sport, Tobii, Korr Medical, Ready Fit, ADS, Henry Jackson Foundation, The Geneva Foundation and Slate Safety.

In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 4th Human Performance & Biosystems Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at http://humanperformance.dsigroup.org/.

Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.