Advancing a Resilient Military Supply Chain at Assured Logistics 2022

The Logistics & Materiel Readiness Strategic Plan released by the DoD in October 2021 laid out a plan for the delivering of sustainable logistics to support DoD mission requirements, as well as offered a strategy towards helping to transform global logistics to deliver readiness and lethality to the Warfighter.

DSI’s 2022 Assured Logistics Summit will foster discussions on current and future joint DoD and industry efforts to modernize U.S. infrastructure and logistical capabilities in order to meet the growing challenges and threats of the times and enhance the resilience and efficiency of the military supply chain.

To this end, the summit will feature senior level-speakers and sessions including:

DCMA Strategic Goal: Providing Logistics Solutions & the Timely Delivery of Quality Products to Help Enhance Warfighter Lethality

– LTG David G. Bassett, USA, Director, Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA)

Supplying Materiel Readiness to Support the Warfighter Across Global Multi-Domain Operations

– Steven J. Morani, SES, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment (Logistics), OUSD A&S

Shaping U.S. Army Logistics Plans & Policies to Sustain Excellence in Warfighting

– LTG Charles R. Hamilton, USA, Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Office of the Chief of Staff, U.S. Army G-4

Providing Sustained Logistics Support to Effectively Defend North America & Protect the Nations’ Critical Infrastructure

– MG Michelle M. Rose, ARNG, Director of Logistics and Engineering, J-4,, HQ NORAD, USNORTHCOM

Generating & Integrating Innovative Sustainment Capabilities, Concepts, & Doctrine to Sustain Large Scale Combat Operations

– MG Mark Simerly, USA, Commanding General, CASCOM

Providing the Enterprise Oversight of Product Support, Supply Chain Management, & Materiel Maintenance Required Throughout the Life Cycle of Weapons Systems

– Angela L. Tymofichuk, SES, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Logistics and Product Support, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition

