Hong Kong – Four men arrested for murder and assisting offenders

Four men arrested for murder and assisting offenders ****************************************************



Police yesterday (May 30) arrested four men, aged 31 to 58, who were in suspected connection with the murder case happened in Mong Kok on May 27, in which a 46-year-old man died.





After investigation, Police arrested three men, aged 31 to 34, for murder and a 58-year-old man for assisting offenders in Castle Peak.





All arrestees are being detained for further enquiries.





Police arrested four men and two women in suspected connection with the case earlier. Three arrested men and an arrested woman, aged 20 to 37, were laid a holding charge jointly with one count of murder. A 30-year-old arrested man was laid a holding charge with one count of conspiracy to wound with intent. A 34-year-old arrested woman has been released on bail and is required to report back to Police in late June.





Active investigation by the Regional Crime Unit of Kowloon West is underway. Police do not rule out the possibility that more arrests will be made.