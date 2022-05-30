

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting







Veteran films makers, editors and journalists comprise







International and National Jury at #MIFF2022









Posted On:

29 MAY 2022 4:10PM by PIB Mumbai





Mumbai, 29 May 2022









The International and National Jury for the 17th edition of Mumbai International Film Festival comprise of veteran film makers, editors, journalists, theatre artists and historians from India and abroad. International Jury comprises of award-winning wildlife filmmaker Subbiah Nallamuthu, French documentary filmmaker Mina RAD, world-renowned French producer and director Jean Pierre Saire, National Film award winning journalist Anant Vijay and Israeli film maker Dan Wolman. National Jury also brings together eminent personalities like filmmaker/producer Tareq Ahmed, theatre artiste Jayasree Bhattacharya, National award-winning film maker Sanjit Narwekar, journalist and film critic Ashley Ratnavibhushana and experienced film editor Subhash Sehgal.





Brief on International Jury Members





Subbiah Nallamuthu a five time National Film Award winning wildlife film maker has made innumerable documentaries on environment and the interaction between humans and the ecosystem such as ‘Earth File’ for BBC World and ‘The World Gone Wild’ for Animal Planet. He is a regular jury member of the Jackson Hole Wildlife Film Festival and has also served as the jury chairman of the Indian Panorama Film Festival (2021). His passion for the Royal Bengal Tiger has translated into five tiger-centric international documentaries for National Geographic Channel and BBC.





Iranian-born and French-based, producer and journalist Mini RAD has been the festival director of the Festival Après Varan in Paris. Her first film ‘For Me the Sun Never Sets’ was awarded the prize for best documentary at the Cinema Vérité Film Festival in Tehran. Her filmography includes ‘Persian Tales’, ‘Jean Rouch in Iran’, ‘The Future of the Past’, ‘Pierre and Yolande Perrault’. She is also the founder of World Cultural Diversity, which produces films of cultural and anthropological interest.





French producer and director Jean Pierre Saire’s foray into cinema began in 1970 with the direction of three award-winning short films. He has worked on over thirty films that have won awards at film festivals around the world including the Cannes Film Festival, the Academy Awards and the Venice International Film Festival. He has also held executive positions in a number of influential production companies such as Incite Productions, Etamp, Septembre Production and ARTE.





Anant Vijay, a journalist with over two decades of experience on cinema, politics, culture and literature, served on numerous jury and selection committees across India. He was the jury chairman at the National Film Awards and the chairman of the selection committee of Konkani films at the International Film Festival of India (2019).





Israeli filmmaker, theatre director and academic Dan Wolman has recently received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Jerusalem International Film festival and the Silver Hugo at the Chicago International Film Festival for his contributions to cinema. . His debut feature film ‘The Dreamer’ was an official entry at the Cannes Film Festival. His filmography includes ‘Floch’ , ‘My Michael’, ‘An Israeli Love Story’ and ‘Valley of Strength’. His films have been screened at festivals around the world including the international film festivals of Cannes, Venice, India and Shanghai.





Brief on National Jury Members





Tareq Ahmed is the director of the Dhaka DocLab, a project market for Asian documentary filmmakers in Bangladesh. He is also the Artistic Director of Liberation DocFest, the foremost documentary festival in Bangladesh organized by the Liberation War Museum.





Jayasree Bhattacharya’s journey in cinema started as an assistant director to the directors Buddhadeb Dasgupta and Rituparno Ghosh. Her film ‘Madur’ won the Best Film award at the Dhaka International Film Festival. She also won the Best Director award for her film ‘Binisutarmala’ at the International Women’s Film Festival, Kolkata.





Sanjit Narwekar is an author, publisher and documentary filmmaker with more than four decades of cross-media experience in journalism, public relations, publishing and filmmaking. A former news editor of Screen, editor of TV & Video World and Documentary Today, he has also served on innumerable film selection committees and juries including the National Critics Jury, MIFF (2006), Cinema Writing Awards and the National Film Awards (1999). His work as a filmmaker includes the Films Division-produced ‘India Unveiled’, ‘Lavni Rupdarshan’ and ‘Nations in Turmoil’.





A journalist, author and film critic Ashley Ratnavibhushana is also the director of the Asian Film Centre (AFC) in Sri Lanka. He is currently a board member and the jury coordinator for the Network for the Promotion of Asia Pacific Cinema (NETPAC). He is also a member of the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) and the president of the Sri Lanka Federation of Film Societies. He was the executive coordinator of the Commonwealth Film Festival (2013) held in Colombo and the Senior Asian Programmer for the second edition of the International Film Festival of Colombo.





Renowned film editor Subhash Sehgal has worked on more than 250 films in the Indian film and television industry. He has won numerous National Film awards for his works in Punjabi cinema, namely ‘Chann Pardesi’, ‘Madhi Da Deeva’ and ‘Kachehari’. As an editor, he has worked with leading filmmakers of Indian cinema such as Ramanand Sagar, Zia Sarhadi, Gulzar, K. Bapaiah, Ravinder Peepat and Sudhendu Roy among many others. His work as a director includes the films ‘Pyar Koi Khel Nahin’ and ‘Yara Silly Silly’.







* * *





PIB MIFF Team | BSN/AA/DR/MIFF-13





We believe good films go places through the good words of a film-lover like you. Share your love for films on social media, using the hashtags #AnythingForFilms / #FilmsKeLiyeKuchBhi and #MIFF2022. Yes, let’s spread the love for films!

Which #MIFF2022 films made your heart skip a beat or more? Let the world know of your favourite MIFF films using the hashtag #MyMIFFLove

If you are touched by the story, do get in touch! Would you like to know more about the film or the filmmaker? In particular, are you a journalist or blogger who wants to speak with those associated with the film? PIB can help you connect with them, reach our officer Mahesh Chopade at +91-9953630802. You can also write to us at miff.pib@gmail.com.

For the first post-pandemic edition of the festival, film lovers can participate in the festival online as well. Register for free as an online delegate (i.e., for the hybrid mode) at https://miff.in/delegate2022/hybrid.php?cat=aHlicmlk The competition films can be watched here, as and when the films become available here.















Follow us on social media: @PIBMumbai /PIBMumbai /pibmumbai pibmumbai@gmail.com









(Release ID: 1829195)

Visitor Counter : 394





















