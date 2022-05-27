WriteDesign Successfully Concludes its Largest Project in Digital Marketing



“WriteDesign has helped us find the best way to promote our business online. We spoke to their previous clients before awarding the project to them. Their ability to smoothly manage any project within budget and agreed timelines was one of the things that impressed our management the most”, said the business manager, from the marketing division near Mumbai. Speaking on occasion, Mr Bali, Head Retail Lending, HDFC Bank said “We, at HDFC Bank, are committed to ensure that our online reputation is managed effectively in India and abroad. How customers perceive our products forms the backbone of new business for us. We understand the challenges faced by our field marketing team in reaching out to customers to grow the business. Our endeavor through this partnership was to offer a clean online management solution, with enhanced customer experience.”





In 7 months, WriteDesign received around 1300 enquiries for new products, including credit cards and secured loans, from over 570 towns. According to them, a large number of companies, including the start-ups in smaller cities, have started to identify the power of digital marketing in their business, especially after covid, to find the new ways to connect across the ecosystem as per their product or service offerings. One of the projects focus areas was to build more inclusive social media campaigns, which were targeted at customers who have never owned or signed for any banking product or services. It was done by working closely with the partners in smaller cities.

