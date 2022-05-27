Coach Marissa Q. Paine Invites Women Leaders to Make Shift Happen



New York, NY: Marissa Q Paine International, a leadership development firm committed to providing the clarity, confidence, competence and community women leaders and experts at the top of their game need to successfully make transformational shifts in life and business when the stakes are high and the vision just cant wait.





Lead{her}Shift Live is a soul-stirring virtual convening and call-to-action for women founders, CEO, entrepreneurs, and executives in need of a shift. Founder and event host, Marissa Q. Paine said she created this event because she knows all too well the lack of safe spaces for women leaders to connect and get the support they need to truly live the lives they desire.





Join Marissa and other dynamic speakers for this powerful virtual event, June 9-11, 2022. Tickets begin at $99. You can learn more details at https://marissaqpaine.com/leadhershift/.





About Marissa Q Paine International: Marissa Q Paine International (MQPI) is an executive coaching and change management consulting firm specializing in helping women leaders, teams and social sector organizations make the transformational shifts they need to create the impact and results their hearts can imagine but their heads and internal barriers struggle to make happen. To learn more about MQPI, visit http://marissaqpaine.com.

###