New Khrysos Gold Coming Soon to Jackpot Capital Casino

WEBWIRE – Friday, May 27, 2022

Next week, Jackpot Capital Casino will introduce the new Khrysos Gold slot from Realtime Gaming. The new game is a tribute to the Greek god of gold and features RTGs new Slippery Wild. It will be available starting June 1. All active players will be given 33 free spins.

Click here to watch video version of this story.







A son of Zeus, Khrysos was considered to be the personification of gold and riches.







In this new game, hes a Slippery Wild symbol that slips to cover the symbol below and triggers the Slippery Wild Feature. After each spin, it moves down another position on the reel. The feature continues until all Wilds have slipped off the grid. When a Wild slips onto another Wild, the entire reel morphs into Wild symbols.







Free Games Scatter symbols trigger up to 12 free spins.







KHRYSOS GOLD INTRODUCTORY BONUS OFFERS



Available June 1 – August 1, 2022







33 Free Spins on Khrysos Gold



Available to all players that have made a deposit in previous 15 days



Coupon code: KHRYSOSGOLD



Players can win up to $180 during free spins.







125% Deposit Bonus — up to $1500



Includes 30 free spins on Khrysos Gold



Bonus code: KHRYSOS



Min. deposit $45. Playthrough: 30X.







Introductory free spins on Penguin Palooza, which launched earlier this month, are also still available.







PENGUIN PALOOZA INTRODUCTORY BONUS OFFERS



Available May 18 – July 18, 2022







44 Free Spins on Penguin Palooza



Available to all players that have made a deposit in previous 15 days



Coupon code: PALOOZA



Players can win up to $180 during free spins.







Penguin Palooza features a group of playful penguins and has a Locking Scatter that can lead to massive payouts.



