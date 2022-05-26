CEO of The Hemp Plastic Company to Speak at Plastic Waste Free World Conference

The Hemp Plastic Company (“THPC”), a leading provider of biocomposites and bioplastics that significantly reduce fossil fuel plastic and carbon emissions today announced that Glen Kayll, THPC’s President and CEO, will be speaking at the Plastic Waste Free World & Greener Manufacturing Conference and Expo in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, June 9, 2022 during the Renewable Raw Materials session. Mr. Kayll will be presenting at 1:55pm.

Hemp Plastic is quickly emerging as a material of interest as the global manufacturing sector increasingly embraces sustainable practices, processes and materials. The Hemp Plastic Company offers a broad range of injection mold and extrusion-grade hemp-filled biocomposites and bioplastics to help manufacturers achieve their sustainability objectives. These materials allow makers to produce more environmentally-friendly products at a reasonable cost, while significantly reducing overall plastic usage and carbon emissions.

About The Plastic Waste Free World Conference and Expo

The Plastic Waste Free World Conference and Expo is the most talked-about and best-attended event focusing on eliminating plastic waste. This senior executive-level conference and exhibition honed in on the exploration of how international businesses from a wide variety of industries can reduce their use of fossil-fuel-based plastics, eliminate single-use plastics, design and create more sustainable bio-sourced products and packaging solutions, introduce more circular business models, and ultimately help contribute to improving the global plastic pollution crisis. This year’s conference will take place in Atlanta, Georgia on June 8 and 9. More information can be found here: https://www.plasticfree-worldna.com/welcome

About The Hemp Plastic Company

Founded in 2018, The Hemp Plastic Company develops, manufactures and sells advanced hemp biocomposites and bioplastics for leading organizations around the world, including those in the packaging, automotive, durable goods, consumer products, electronics, agricultural, industrial, food service, sheet and construction markets. The Hemp Plastic Company provides a wide range of competitively-priced standard and custom polymers to meet specific customer needs. For more information about The Hemp Plastic Company, please visit www.HempPlastic.com.

