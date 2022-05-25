Residents Medical Group Creates Pathways For Residency

Undertaking a medical residency is mandatory for all US medical school graduates for them to be able to work as full-time physicians.





The rationale behind this is that, in their role as medical residents working in a real hospital or medical facility environment, the medical school graduates will learn the soft skills and attain the emotional stability and maturity expected of a good, empathetic, and competent physician.





In other words, students acquire knowledge and learn the requisite skills relevant to their specialty during their stay at the medical school. However, working in a real-world and often high-stress medical environment calls for several other skills.





These include the ability to make sound decisions in emergencies; several soft skills such as teamwork, conflict resolution, time management, problem-solving, creative thinking, etc. And it is mainly during ones medical residency or graduate medical education program that a future physician takes their first steps toward mastering these skills.





Thanks to its affiliation with top US medical schools and health institutions and its collaboration with Residents Medical Group, it has built up a model to find the best residency and fellowship match for every graduate passing through US medical schools.





Alongside Residents Medical Group, The Everest Foundation, a non-profit managed by Dr. Michael Everest and Agata Everest, known for its contribution to raising the standards of graduate medical education and research across the country, aids in helping medical graduates.





The extensive network of Residents Medical Group means that it is best to integrate a candidate into an accredited residency and internship program that perfectly matches the candidates skills, credentials, and future goals.





Residents Medical Group has two main pathways to placement programs to find the right graduate medical education match for all applicants: Clinical to Residency and Research to Residency.





The first is designed to integrate an applicant into an ACGME accredited program through extensive guidance and mentorship by the Residents Medical Groups residency specialist counselors.





Residents Medical Group has its own evaluation program for all applicants. The evaluation is based on several criteria, including a candidates present level of skills, experience, USMLE scores, and more.





Based on this evaluation, candidates are either prepared for direct clinical to residency programs at top medical institutions in the country. Or, they are advised to undergo Residents Medical Groups own well-crafted preparatory programs such as Extended Medical Externship to Residency or Unaccredited PGY-1 to Residency.





According to Residents Medical Group, these programs are designed as the most effective pathways or avenues to find ones dream residency in the US or globally.





Research to residency programs are meant for students interested in medical research. According to this pathway, deserving applicants are accepted into one of Residents Medical Groups exclusive paid-research fellowship programs.





These research fellowships are conducted at ACGME accredited teaching hospitals and are available to US and international medical school students and graduates.





These fellowships are integrated into residency training positions, meaning that the researchers can begin their residency at the end of their paid-research tenures.