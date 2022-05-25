Recording Artist LuckyLou Performing New Single “Nasty” Live In Concert In New Orleans



For many, luck is something that is highly sought after but for Jermy LuckyLou Tassin, it is something that comes naturally. Born in New Orleans, LA in 1986, LuckyLou knew that he had a gift that most didnt have – a gift to entertain.





Over the years, he has shared that gift as an artist and public figure with not only those in New Orleans, but around the country as well. His EP, Roses, is well versed and is a call for people to stop waiting until tragedy strikes to acknowledge and support artists. His raw lyrics make people think on a deeper level and challenge societies way of thinking.





His new single Nasty shows his elevation, not only as an artist, but as a man. His previous image and sound was uplifting and inspirational, but his evolution has brought out a more bold, direct and seductive LuckyLou. Credits for Nasty include: Engineering and recording by Steve at FSP Recording Studio in Kansas City, Kansas, producer is award winning celebrity songwriter and producer Morgan Matthews of Universal Music Publishing group, and the album cover was shot by Antonyio Powell. The video for Nasty Is on Youtube and the song is available on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.





General admission tickets are $15 and VIP tickets are $100 which include an after show party bus ride to the infamous Bourbon Street with LuckyLou. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/luckylou-live-in-concert-tickets-320807392547



until sold out.

