NMCG Signs Quadripartite Agreements For Sewage Infrastructure Development & Management At Maheshtala In West Bengal





The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) today signed two quadripartite agreements for development of sewage infrastructure, including a 35 MLD STP, for Maheshtala in West Bengal under Hybrid Annuity Mode at a total cost of Rs. 273.52 crore. One agreement is an Escrow Agreement between National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), M/s. Maheshtala Waste Water Management Private Limited (MWWMPL) and Union Bank of India. The other agreement is a Substitution Agreement between NMCG, KMDA, MWWMPL and Oesterreichische Entwicklungsbank (Development Bank of Austria).









The Agreements were signed in the presence of Mr. G. Asok Kumar, DG, National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Ms. Katharina Wieser, Ambassador of Austria to India, Mr. S R Meena, DDG, Mr. D P Mathuria, ED (Technical), Mr. Bhaskar Dasgupta, ED (Finance), Mr. S P Vashishtha, ED (Admin) and Mr. Hans-Jörg Hörtnagl, Austrian Trade Commission, Mrs. Antara Acharya, Project Director, State Program Management Group, West Bengal.





Maheshtala is situated on the east bank of River Ganga. This project aims to stop the flow of sewerage into River Ganga from the town. The major components of the project include a 35 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant STP, 4 pumping stations, 6 diversion structures, Repair & Rehabilitation work, 15 years Operation and Maintenance etc.





This project is under Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) wherein 40% of construction cost will be paid during 24- months construction period and balance 60% will be paid as quarterly annuities along with interest and Operation & Maintenance (O&M) cost over a period of 15 years. Oesterreichische Entwicklungsbank AG (Development Bank of Austria) is financing MWWMPL, which will be responsible for the entire development and operation of both sewerage network and STPs for 15 years of the concession period. The payment during operations period will be subject to achievement of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) in terms of treated waste water quality for the STPs.









