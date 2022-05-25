Legion Network Launches Blockchain Super App

New York, NY, May 24, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Legion Network, the first super app to integrate the industry’s best services into one accessible blockchain ecosystem, has announced its official launch. Being the first of its kind, the super app aims to revolutionize the crypto space by offering a variety of services ranging from Crypto Wallets, NFTs, Play to Earn, Watch To Earn, Launchpads, Rewards and more. Legion Network aims to empower users, regardless of their experience, to become well acquainted with the new benefits of blockchain technology.

They believe that the world of blockchain should be accessible for everybody. By widening the scope, more users are guaranteed endless use cases through a constantly evolving super app that will allow users to connect, collaborate, and engage with their respective audiences on a mass scale.

Legion Super App Features:

Legion Wallet

Legion Wallet is a non-custodial solution that allows users to swap, buy, sell, and stake tokens in one place. Users can buy over 80 cryptocurrencies in 160 plus countries worldwide with their debit or credit card via Moonpay.

Legion Arcadia

Legion Arcadia is an interactive play-to-earn gaming platform where players can participate in daily challenges to win crypto and NFT prizes.

Users have access to a plethora of games for practice until they’re ready to compete against other users for daily prizes. Users can vote for the new games they would like to see added, as well as vote for the games that will make it to the daily challenge.

Watch Legion Arcadia Video:

Empower Academy

Empower Academy introduces a new age of learning in which education is gamified to attract all types of students from any and all backgrounds. The state-of-the-art educational platform provides learners with a way to earn crypto while having a unique instructive experience through various forms of content such as podcasts, videos, live workshops and internationally recognised courses, such as their CPD certified Blockchain Mastery course.

NFT Drops and Launchpad

NFT Drops allows users to partake in the various sales of NFT Collections that partner with Legion Network. This NFT Drop App module allows buyers to purchase NFTs directly via fiat or cryptocurrency within the app. This mitigates the safety risks by hosting these drops within a secure app vs. the familiar website releases that often prone to being duplicated.

Legion Launchpad will allow users to easily participate in early stage blockchain startups, crypto and NFT projects. $LGX stakers will have tiered access to a series of participation amounts. Legion Launchpad will be accessible via the Legion Super App; which further mitigates the safety risks mentioned above.

Legion Network Token ($LGX)

The Legion Network Token has been exclusively listed on Bybit and PancakeSwap where $LGX can be traded. Bybit have over 2 million users, and often reach over $10 billion in daily trading volume.

LGX Successful Token Launch

With over 30 launchpads backing the project, Legion Network successfully launched their token, $LGX, which will be used to power the super app. This allows token holders to earn rewards and premium access to the entirety of the platform’s outstanding features.

First Place Winners at the 9th Edition of Agora Dubai Global Blockchain Congress Event

Out of 30 projects, Legion Network were successful in achieving the 1st place position. The event was a closed-door, exclusive congress that can be attended by invitation only. Agora hosted more than 200 investors, 30 Sponsors, 60 speakers, 20 media partners, and more than 400 delegates.

As a result of coming 1st, Legion Network have been invited to Berlin, Germany for further advisory from industry experts as well as an opportunity to receive 2 million dollars in additional funding to their initial 4.5 million dollar raise.

Legion Network Team and Roadmap

Legion Network is home to a diverse team of individuals from all over the world with decades of experience in the crypto and NFT spaces. These dedicated team members bring new and innovative planning to the platform, guaranteeing continuous growth in the web 3.0 and crypto spaces.

What is next for Legion Network?

Q2/Q3 2022:

Release Legion Super App V2

— Staking

— Wallet V2

— New Games in Legion Arcadia

— Added Cryptos to buy, sell, and swap

— Fixed Bugs

Token Burn Event

Viral Marketing Campaign

Legion Launchpad

NFT Drops

Website and App UI/UX Revamp

Launch Bluemoon NFT Marketplace

What is Bluemoon?

Launch of Bluemoon Metaverse

New CEX Listings

Download the Legion Network super app today!

App Store

Play Store

Be part of their growing community of over 4 million users!

