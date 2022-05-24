Urban Day Spa Announces the 195-Minute Royale Spa Package

Whether you are a resident of the Houston, Texas Greater Metropolitan area or the Spring, Texas area, not far from home you have an excellent staycation opportunity to reserve at Urban Day Spa. Guests visiting the Houston, Texas area from other parts of Texas and other states also find Urban Day Spa to be an extraordinary choice to include in their itinerary.

What could help a traveler enjoy a reduction in stress more than breaking for the tranquility of a spa package experience? As a major metropolitan city, Houston, Texas experiences many guests who must regularly visit for work. Including a pause in the hustle and bustle of big city work and life is a very healthy way to maintain sanity to continue effectively on-the-go.

The Royale Spa Package at Urban Day Spa is a true staycation experience for locals as they shed their daily anxieties during a 195-Minute body skincare, massage therapy, and facial event.

Currently, in May of 2022, the Royale Spa Package at Urban Day Spa is priced at exactly $229 and worth every penny of this affordable relaxation therapy session.

The luxury during this spa session begins with a Scape Silhouette Wrap.

Next, a hot stone massage gently eases the stress away.

Guests will also experience the joy of a Ginger Hot Oil Scalp Massage during this Royale Spa experience.

Finally, the lavendar paraffin facial ends this incredible three and a quarter hour break from the daily grind.

If you live or work near, or are visiting the Spring, Texas area, the Spring Urban Day Spa is located at 6396 Louetta Rd. You can call this Spring spa to reserve an appointment at 832.698.1544.

If you live or work near, or are visiting the Houston, Texas area, the Houston Urban Day Spa is located at 7014 Highway 6 North, Ste D. You can call this Houston spa to reserve an appointment at 281-345-7070.

About Urban Day Spa

