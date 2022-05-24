Destin Fishing Guides See Decline in Year-Over-Year Bookings as Economic Doubts Scares Customers Away

Even as Destin, Florida has always been open to fishing activities for tourists and locals alike, fishing guides are seeing a sharp decline in bookies due to economic uncertainties. With inflation and economic uncertaintly looms with the war in Ukraine, fewer anglers are willing to spen money on leisure activities like fishing.

Destin is well known for it’s fishing and has hundreds of fishing guides that depend on charters for their livelyhood. Many fishing guides are now getting nervous that between increased costs due to inflation and lower-than expected demand, they may have to start looking for secondary forms of income.

“Unfortunately, we have noticed a sharp decline in bookings for fishing guides lately, which may have to do with economic uncertainties with recent events,” said Tim Stock, owner of Destin Florida Fishing Charters. “Between the unhinged inflation, the war raging in Ukraine, and the COVID pandemic, folks just aren’t as willing to part with their money for non-essentials.”

Destin fishing guides and charters continue catering to anglers keen on enjoying inshore and offshore excursions, even with the decline in bookings. Destin, Florida continues to be known as The World’s Luckiest Fishing Village, and current events do not stop others from still heading to the area to catch species like Barracuda, Redfish, Speckled Trout, Tarpon, Mahi Mahi, Grouper, Tuna, Snapper, and more.

