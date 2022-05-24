Studio Babelsberg and Motion Picture Association Celebrate More Than a Century of Filmmaking at Cannes Film Festival

WEBWIRE – Monday, May 23, 2022







Studio Babelsberg and the Motion Picture Association (MPA) celebrated more than a century of creativity and filmmaking in Europe at a cocktail reception during the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Studio Babelsberg, the worlds oldest large-scale film studio, is commemorating its 110th anniversary this year, while the MPA marks its centennial.





Hosting the event were Charlie Woebcken, CEO of Studio Babelsberg, and Charles Rivkin, Chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association.





It is our great pleasure to celebrate this special anniversary at one of the worlds most important film festivals and to honor the cinematic, cultural and economic significance of Babelsberg as an institution rich in tradition  with personalities who have shaped the success of the film and media industry throughout Europe over the past decades and into the future, said Woebcken.





The enduring transatlantic friendship and partnerships between our creative communities are central to these anniversaries, said Rivkin. Today we are celebrating more than a century of moving audiences across the world with our stories, of being at the forefront of technological innovation and of defending the interests of this extraordinary industry. We are immensely grateful for the opportunity to celebrate with our friends and partners here at the Cannes Film Festival, a symbol of the transatlantic friendship.





The 150 international guests on the rooftop of the Hôtel Barrière le Gray dAlbion in Cannes included festival leader Thierry Frémaux (Cannes Film Festival), business executives and producers, including Peter McPartlin (Paramount), Malte Grunert (Amusement Park Films) and Victor Hadida as well as filmmakers and talents, including Numan Acar, Emilia Schüle, Toni Garrn, Philipp Hochmair, Stefan Konarske, Aaron Friesz, Ben Dahlhaus and Alex Pettyfer.





The collaborative event was supported by Canada Goose, Dr. Hauschka and Variety as media partner.





We will provide press photos on request.





About The Motion Picture Association



The Motion Picture Association Inc. (MPA) serves as the global voice and advocate of the motion picture, home video, and television industries. It works in every corner of the globe to advance the creative industry, protect its members content across all screens, defend the creative and artistic freedoms of storytellers, and support innovative distribution models that bring an expansion of viewing choices to audiences around the world.





Its member studios are: Netflix Studios, LLC; Paramount Pictures Corporation; Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.; Universal City Studios LLC; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Charles H. Rivkin is Chairman and CEO.





With its 100-year history, the Motion Picture Association (MPA) is one of the worlds oldest associations for film, television and streaming industries.





About Studio Babelsberg



Studio Babelsberg is the oldest large-scale studio complex in the world and today one of Europes leading service providers for feature films and TV productions. Since 1912 film history has been made at Studio Babelsberg. Countless renowned filmmakers have worked with Studio Babelsberg, engaging the studio to produce legendary films, including Fritz Langs METROPOLIS and Josef von Sternbergs THE BLUE ANGEL, starring Marlene Dietrich.





With a complete set of services that make Studio Babelsberg a professional production partner for German and international producers, the studio is well known for its unique production service, skillful set construction department and huge prop shops.





With 21 state-of-the-art sound stages, various backlots and exterior sets on a 42-acre lot, first-class technical capabilities, attractive shooting locations nearby and its close proximity to the trendy city of Berlin, the studio offers ideal conditions for any production need. The internationally experienced crews of Studio Babelsberg Motion Pictures and the first-class set construction managers and production designers of the Art Department are among the best in the world.



In 2022, Studio Babelsberg was acquired by TPG Real Estate Partners and is now part of the Cinespace platform.