Hong Kong – LegCo to debate motion on addressing squarely problem of child abuse in Hong Kong and protecting children’s rights

The Legislative Council (LegCo) will hold a meeting on Wednesday (May 25) at 11am in the Chamber of the LegCo Complex. During the meeting, Members will debate a motion on addressing squarely the problem of child abuse in Hong Kong and protecting children’s rights. The motion, moved by Mr Michael Tien, is set out in Appendix 1. Mr Luk Chung-hung, Mr Lam San-keung, Dr Stephen Wong, Mr Stanley Li, Dr Hoey Simon Lee and Ms Maggie Chan will move separate amendments to Mr Michael Tien’s motion.





Mr Lam Chun-sing will move a motion on promoting the development of vocational education and nurturing talents to establish multiple pathways. The motion is set out in Appendix 2. Mr Dennis Leung, Mr Yim Kong, Mr Sunny Tan, Dr Dennis Lam, Ms Lam So-wai, Dr Stephen Wong, Mr Rock Chen, Mr Benson Luk, Dr Johnny Ng, Dr Chow Man-kong and Mr Chan Kin-por will move separate amendments to Mr Lam Chun-sing’s motion.





Meanwhile, Mr Steven Ho and Mr Tommy Cheung will move two separate proposed resolutions under section 34(4) of the Interpretation and General Clauses Ordinance to extend the period for amending subsidiary legislations. The proposed resolutions are set out in Appendices 3 and 4 respectively.





On Government Bills, the Residential Care Homes Legislation (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill 2022 and the Occupational Safety and Occupational Health Legislation (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill 2022 will be introduced into the Council for the First Reading and the Second Reading. The Second Reading debate on the Bills will be adjourned.





On Government motion, the Secretary for Labour and Welfare will move a proposed resolution under the Disability Discrimination Ordinance to seek the Council to resolve that the Disability Discrimination Ordinance (Amendment of Schedule 5) Notice 2022, made by the Chief Executive in Council on April 26, 2022 be approved.





Members will also ask the Government 22 questions on various policy areas, six of which require oral replies.





The agenda of the above meeting can be obtained via the LegCo Website (www.legco.gov.hk). Members of the public can watch or listen to the meeting via the Webcast system on the LegCo Website. To observe the proceedings of the meeting at the LegCo Complex, members of the public may call 3919 3399 during office hours to reserve seats.