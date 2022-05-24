Hong Kong – Fatal traffic accident in Yau Ma Tei

Fatal traffic accident in Yau Ma Tei ************************************



Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident in Yau Ma Tei this evening (May 23) in which a 67-year-old woman died.





At about 6.01pm, a taxi driven by a 61-year-old man was traveling along Ferry Street towards Hung Hom. Upon reaching Tak Cheong Street, it reportedly knocked down the 67-year-old woman.





Sustaining serious multiple injuries, the woman was sent to Kwong Wah Hospital in unconscious state and was certified dead at 6.46pm. The taxi driver and a 33-year-old female passenger sustained injuries and were sent to Kwong Wah Hospital in conscious state.





The taxi driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death and is being detained for enquiries.





Investigation by the Special Investigation Team of Traffic, Kowloon West is underway.





Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers on 3661 9000 or 3661 9023.