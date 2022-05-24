‘Heartstopper’ Will Return to Netflix with a Second and Third Season

WEBWIRE – Monday, May 23, 2022
Netflix has announced that Heartstopper will return for two more seasons, produced by See-Saw Films. The graphic novel author and illustrator Alice Oseman returns as writer and creator.
Since the series debuted in April 2022:
Heartstopper weekly book sales in the US have increased 1700%. Volume 1 is currently the number one YA fiction book in the US and featured on the NYT bestseller list [Source: NPD BookScan]
The series has a 100% Critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is certified fresh [Source: Rotten Tomatoes]
Talent Instagram followings have exploded with Kit Connor at 3.4M and Joe Locke at 2.5M, both had just over 100K followers a month prior to launch
On TikTok, #heartstopper has now amassed over 4.3B views [Source: TikTok]
Heartstopper, for the fourth consecutive week, topped Varietys Trending TV chart the week of May 9-15. The Trending TV chat tracks audience interactions across Twitter including tweets, retweets, likes and hashtags [Source: Variety]
The series reached the Netflix Top Ten list in 54 countries [Source: Netflix Top 10]