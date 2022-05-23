Urban Day Spa Announces the 75-Minute Express Spa Package

Massage therapy and spa packages are considered a luxury by some, but a necessity for maintaining a healthier lifestyle by others. Whatever your take on the concept of relaxation and massage therapy, the experience remains an exceptional part of any day.

With the extremely busy lives Houstonians manage, it can sometimes become challenging to find time to get away for a few hours on a staycation or wellness retreat.

At Urban Day Spa, the friendly professionals provide their guests with many massage therapy and spa package options tailored to meet the scheduling needs of all.

The Express Spa Package at Urban Day Spa is therefore one of the exceptional options for an overly busy person in Houston, Texas or Spring, Texas (available at both Urban Day Spa locations) to benefit from at an incredibly affordable low price of only $85 here in May of 2022.

Guests of Urban Day Spa begin the Express Spa Package with a hydrotherapy session involving a stress-melting bubble bath at the spa.

The next part of this spa experience involves a massage therapy session of about 60-Minutes where a relaxation massage (also called a Swedish Massage) and a Ginger Hot Oil Scalp Massage provides the special moments the body needs to fully release and renew, enabling a more balanced lifestyle as each busy individual returns to enjoying the rest of their day in a much more peaceful state of mind.

The two Urban Day Spa locations are in Spring, Texas (off of Louetta Rd. – 6396 Louetta Rd – near the Klein area) and in Houston, Texas (off of Hwy 6 North – 7014 Hwy 6 N. Ste D – in the Copperfield area).

The Express Spa Package takes about 75-Minutes and there are many other spa packages available at Urban Day Spa that range in price and time frame with general spa package options ranging from 75-Minutes to 195-Minutes and separately, solo massage therapy session options are varied as well.

Call the Spring Spa at 832.698.1544 or the Houston Spa at 281.345.7070 to schedule your massage therapy and spa package appointment today!

About Urban Day Spa

Urban Day Spa provides a full range of luxurious spa treatments including massage therapy, facial skin care treatments, body treatments and hydrotherapy treatments at affordable low prices with no contracts ever. Please call our local spa professionals at 832.698.1544 (Spring) or at 281.345.7070 (Copperfield, Houston) today to reserve your time for relaxation and pampering relief.