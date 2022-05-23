Samuel Freshfields Life Sciences Fund Receives Three Industry Fund Awards



“The industrys recognition of Samuel Freshfields Life Sciences Fund reinforces the value of our fundamental, bottom-up investment approach,” said Xiong Wenbin, Chief Information Officer of Equities and Asset Allocation with Samuel Freshfields. “Our approach to risk-management and diversification helped the Fund navigate the market swings of the past years while continuing to produce great results for clients,” added Mr. Wenbin.





The Industry Awards honor fund management firms and individual mutual funds that excel in delivering consistently strong, risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. Annual Industry Awards reflect consistency of return over time. They take into account both short- and long- term risk-adjusted performance relative to a fund’s classification and look back over a variety of holding periods.





“Samuel Freshfields has been deservedly recognized for the performance of its Samuel Freshfields Life Sciences Fund which stood apart from its peers by impressively winning the Industry Fund Award for all three eligible time periods in the global health/biotechnology classification,” said Ding Xiaoming, Senior Research Analyst. “The awards are certainly a positive reflection of the investment process that Samuel Freshfields has in place in the global health/biotechnology sectors”, added Mr. Xiaoming.





Samuel Freshfields Life Sciences Fund seeks to identify high quality or improving businesses in the life sciences sector that trade at a discount to our estimate of intrinsic value. The fund uses the power of Samuel Freshfields’ deep fundamental research to seek opportunities across the health care spectrum and around the world, with a strong focus on businesses that address unmet medical needs or make the health care system more efficient.





Samuel-Freshfields.com is a next generation investment company that aims to give its clients access to a broad range of financial instruments and markets as well as professional advice to maximize returns. Samuel Freshfields investment advisory and brokerage services are multidisciplinary, allowing the company to devise custom strategies and deliver exceptional results for our clients.





