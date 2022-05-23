P3O Accreditation for Tecknologia

Ilford – WEBWIRE – Sunday, May 22, 2022

If you believe (effective) training is expensive, try ignorance!

Tecknologia is pleased to announce that it has successfully achieved Peoplecert accreditation for P3O (Portfolio, Programme and Project Office) training courses.





With this accreditation Tecknologia is now fully accredited for Peoplecert/ Axeloss PPM (Portfolio, Programme and Project Management) track in addition to achieving the capability of delivering trainings on Peoplecert/ Axeloss ProPath Certifications.





Tecknologia now offers following from Peoplecert/ Axelos portfolio of certifications: