P3O Accreditation for Tecknologia

Ilford – WEBWIRE – Sunday, May 22, 2022
If you believe (effective) training is expensive, try ignorance!
Tecknologia is pleased to announce that it has successfully achieved Peoplecert accreditation for P3O (Portfolio, Programme and Project Office) training courses.
With this accreditation Tecknologia is now fully accredited for Peoplecert/ Axeloss PPM (Portfolio, Programme and Project Management) track in addition to achieving the capability of delivering trainings on Peoplecert/ Axeloss ProPath Certifications.
Tecknologia now offers following from Peoplecert/ Axelos portfolio of certifications:
- PRINCE2 Certification Trainings (Foundation & Practitioner)
- PRINCE2 Agile Certification Trainings (Foundation & Practitioner)
- P3O Certification Trainings (Foundation & Practitioner)
- Management of Portfolios Certification Trainings (Foundation & Practitioner)
- Managing Successful Programmes Trainings (Foundation & Practitioner)
- Management of Risk (MoR) 4 Certification Training (Practitioner)
Tecknologia looks forward to serving its delegates with highest possible quality.