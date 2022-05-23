Hong Kong – SFH attends 75th World Health Assembly via video conferencing (with photo)

SFH attends 75th World Health Assembly via video conferencing (with photo) **************************************************************************



The Secretary for Food and Health, Professor Sophia Chan, attended the 75th World Health Assembly (WHA75) of the World Health Organization (WHO) via video conferencing today (May 22) as a member of the Chinese delegation.







The WHA75 is held in Geneva, Switzerland, from May 22 to 28 under the theme “Health for peace, peace for health”. Apart from the COVID-19 pandemic, the WHA75 will also cover other public health issues including mental health, non-communicable diseases and other communicable diseases.







“While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be rampant across the globe, the fifth wave of the epidemic in Hong Kong has been clearly curbed recently and the livelihood of the public has resumed as normal in general. Nevertheless, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government will not let down its guard and will continue to uphold the anti-epidemic strategy of ‘three reductions, three focuses and one priority’, which means focusing on reducing deaths, severe cases and infections, highlighting key groups of people, organisations and premises, and according priority to the elderly. The HKSAR Government will also adhere to the principles of ‘preventing the importation of cases and the resurgence of domestic infections’ and formulate scientific and precise anti-epidemic measures in pursuit of ‘dynamic zero infection’. In the meetings in the coming few days, we will pay close attention to the discussions among experts from the member states, in order to obtain more valuable information and experience relevant to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as other public health issues, for better protection of the health of Hong Kong people,” Professor Chan said.







Professor Chan also reaffirmed the HKSAR Government’s continuous commitment in maintaining close collaboration with the WHO and the health authorities of its member states on various fronts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health challenges together.







The Permanent Secretary for Food and Health (Health), Mr Thomas Chan; the Director of Health, Dr Ronald Lam; and the Controller of the Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health, Dr Edwin Tsui, are also members of the Chinese delegation.

