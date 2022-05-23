Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH), is proud to announce the return of their 32nd Annual Family Picnic. After a saddening 2-year hiatus, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AFTH is thankful to be able to bring adoptive families together again for a day of family fun. Join AFTH staff and families (both domestic and international) as they celebrate and thank their clients for allowing the agency to be a part of the journey to building beautiful families. AFTH’s family picnic will feature great music, food/snacks/drinks, arts and crafts, games/activities, and some amazing raffles.

Rain or shine, this year’s event will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM at the Fort Washington State Park located at 44 W. Mill Rd., Flourtown, PA 19031. All proceeds from this event go towards AFTH’s Expecting and Birth Parent Support Fund; a fund that aids birth parents who have placed through their agency and are experiencing financial hardship. This amazing event will host hundreds of adoptive parents, birth parents, and children to celebrate open adoption. There are even families and members of the adoption community who will be open to interviews and speaking to members of the press about their adoption journeys and impact that the community has had.

About Adoptions From The Heart

Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) was founded in 1985 by Maxine Chalker, a social worker and fellow adoptee. Like many children born and placed for adoption during the 1950s, Maxine grew up with little information about her birth parents. Maxine’s dream was to give adoption a new face by breaking down the barriers and taking some of the mystery out of the adoption process. AFTH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide a safe, loving home for children and offer comprehensive, high-quality services to adoptive families, birth parents, and children. The agency is licensed in PA, NJ, DE, CT, VA, and NY