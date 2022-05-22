Independent Global Film Movement Tackles Diversity Issues At The 75th Festival De Cannes

Diversity In Cannes Logo

LOS ANGELES – May 20, 2022 – PRLog — Yolonda Brinkley, creator of Diversity in Cannes, the independent global film movement promoting inclusion at the Cannes Film Festival, is pleased to announce her return to the Croisette, for the 13th year, with Diversity Days, May 23 & 25, 2022.

Presented with support from Julius Tennon and Academy Award Winner Viola Davis’ JuVee Productions, Cheryl Magazine, Williamson Media Group, Joshua Griffin of Film TV Diversity and Cultured Focus Magazine, this year kicks off with the launch of Brinkley’s Dear Cannes digital social media campaign, encouraging the Festival to dismantle the patriarchy. It continues with a series of short film screenings, panel discussions and cocktail receptions. To culminate, Diversity in Cannes, will devote Wednesday, May 25, 2022 to the celebration of black women in film.

“We are a proud sponsor of Yolonda Brinkley and the Diversity in Cannes Short Film Showcase, as she continues her work of over a decade, creating an international platform for underrepresented filmmakers, where artists can be celebrated and seen. Congratulations to all the creators in this year’s showcase.” -Julius Tennon & Viola Davis, JuVee Productions

In her relentless pursuit to level the playing field and provide an intimate platform for diverse filmmakers telling stories specific to marginalized people globally, Yolonda Brinkley and the Diversity in Cannes team, have worked tirelessly to make their second semi-post pandemic appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. Despite the paradigm shift, the organization will present diversity programming for two days. May 23, 2022, 12-8 PM at Hotel Gray D’Albion, marks the return of Diversity Day, consisting of a short film showcase, a cocktail reception, filmmaker roundtable and the France premiere of BabyGirl. A thought-provoking short film exploring human sex trafficking in the black community, directed by Don B. Welch.

“We are looking forward to having our film BabyGirl spotlighted at the 2022 Diversity in Cannes Short Film Showcase. What an honor!” – Don B. Welch, Filmmaker

Expanding the inclusion efforts to the Palais des Festivals and International Village, Day 2, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, kicks off with a continental breakfast and will extend into the Marché du Film at Pavillon Afriques, for the world premiere of The Invitation, a short film commemorating 75 years of The Links, Incorporated, directed by Wendy Eley Jackson. Immediately following the screening, there will be a filmmaker Q&A as well as a black woman in film roundtable. The celebration concludes with a professional screening, spotlighting black women in film at 4PM in Palais Fand a cocktail reception at Pavillon Afriques. https://www.youtube.com/ embed/Qt_I_bAP6YY

In solidarity, black women attending the Celebration of Black Women in Film are invited to wear black, white and yellow attire, and are encouraged to upload their own videos in response to the realization that there’s only been one black woman selected in competition at the Cannes Film Festival in its 75 years. Hashtags #dearcannes #diversityincannes should be used when posting.

“At a time when worldwide representation of women, people of color and other marginalized groups, in film, is disproportionate to the general market, I am committed to the fight for diversity and inclusion, by any means necessary, at the Cannes Film Festival; especially since, after 75 years, diversity is still not a priority,” comments Yolonda Brinkley, creator of Diversity in Cannes

Filmmakers selected to participate and courageous enough to brave the pandemic in support of diversity and inclusion are listed below. For schedule and to RSVP visit Film Freeway https://filmfreeway.com/ DiversityinCannes/ tickets

1. The Fisherman by Zoey Martinson

2. The German King by Adetokumboh M’Cormack

3. I Won The Lottery by Jenn Shaw

4. Spin by Lisa Marie Tedesco

5. Game of Life – Italy by Valeria Costa

6. An Island Drifts by Vivian IP

7. Potluck by LaLa Halsema

8. Don’t Let Go by Mel Orpen

9. American Dream by Angela Garcia Comb

10. Fuego by Christina Rodriquez

11. 7 Sharp by LaCora Stephens

12. The Best Time by Shaunic Stanford

13. BabyGirl by Don B. Welch

14. Bus Driver by Amar Singh Sethi

15. Dear Mama by Winter Dunn

16. Cuidate by Christian Nunez

17. A Poisonous Tree by Shawn Daffin

18. Aysha by Cenzig Akaygün

Short Film Corner Screening

1. Beyond the Blue by Tanya Randall

2. Cupids by Zoey Martinson

3. Fuego by Christine Rodriguez

4. The Best Time by Shaunic Stanford

5. 7 Sharp by LaCora Stevens

6. American Dream by Angela Garcia Combs

7. Potluck by LaLa Halsema