Samuel Freshfields Names Andy Chi-keung as Regional Director for Southeast Asia



In his new role with Samuel Freshfields’ Advisor Solutions, Mr. Chi-keung will implement his professional skills to spearhead the growth of Samuel Freshfields’ intermediary distribution and sales in Southeast Asia.





“We are very pleased to add a professional with the depth of knowledge and extensive connections that Andy possesses as we continue to grow Samuel Freshfields’ distribution in the Southeast Asia region,” said Anthony Chung-kong, Managing Director and Samuel Freshfields Chief Investment Officer.





Andy Chi-keung, a recognized expert in the financial services industry, previously held positions as a regional and divisional sales manager for a leading Insurance Company prior to joining Samuel Freshfields. A graduate of the University of Tokyo with a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Chi-keung has the designation of Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC).





“With clients counting on financial advisors now more than ever. Samuel Freshfields has developed innovative product solutions and practice management tools to help advisors deliver better outcomes for their clients, said Andy Chi-keung. I look forward to sharing these resources with my clients, building on Samuel Freshfields’ commitment to true, collaborative partnerships with advisors. Uncertainty is often a crippling factor when it comes to investing and all too often, when uncertain, investors do nothing at all. However, many investors do not realize that staying in cash can lead to a decumulation of assets rather than accumulation of assets over time, added Mr. Chi-keung.





About Samuel Freshfields



Samuel-Freshfields.com is a next generation investment company that aims to give its clients access to a broad range of financial instruments and markets as well as professional advice to maximize returns. Samuel Freshfields investment advisory and brokerage services are multidisciplinary, allowing the company to devise custom strategies and deliver exceptional results for our clients. The companys major goal has been to work hand-in-hand with clients to meet their investment needs. While many financial firms push one-size-fits-all products, Samuel Freshfields strives to coordinate the fundamental disciplines of the companys dividend-growth philosophy with the unique needs of our clients regarding the growth, use and preservation of their wealth.





http://www.samuel-freshfields.com/

