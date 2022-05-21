Metz + Jones Specializes in LGBTQ Legal Matters



When clients turn to the professional team at Metz + Jones, they can count on the guidance and support they need to handle legal matters with less stress. The attorneys are available to individuals who need assistance with transgender issues, reproductive assistance matters, second parent adoption, estate planning, probate, real estate, and more. Their team is dedicated to working with members of the LGBTQ community to give them the reliable services they need.





While many attorneys can provide services for family law and estate planning, members of the LGBTQ community need a law team that understands the unique challenges they face and can provide them with the knowledgeable guidance they need to get the best results. By working with Metz + Jones, individuals will get the confidence they need to ensure they get the best outcome for their cases.





Anyone interested in learning about the LGBTQ-specific legal services offered can find out more by visiting the Metz + Jones website or by calling 1-773-878-4480.





About Metz + Jones: Metz + Jones is a full-service law firm specializing in legal matters for the LGBTQ community. Their experienced lawyers have the experience and knowledge necessary to navigate these complex issues with less stress for their clients. They understand the challenges the LGBTQ community face and work hard to ensure their clients get the results they deserve.

