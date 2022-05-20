InnoMaint Exhibits in South India’s Largest Industrial Trade Fair INTEC 2022



Pre-register the participation in the event via https://www.innomaint.com/intec-2022/.





What to Expect at the INTEC 2022 Show





Meet Leaders who specialize in Machine Tools & vendors from various industrial units to know how their products can suit the business & benefit the organization.





Explore how Digital solutions can help to automate various business functions to add value and transform operations for betterment. Learn the solid reasons behind the current trend of automation and cloud storage.





What can Expect at Booth No: E17 – Innomaint





Meet Innomaint experts at Booth No: E17 to understand how their CMMS product alleviates pain points inherent to industrial maintenance. There may be difficulties in interpretation of work instructions, issues in knowledge retention amid high attrition rates, managing & connecting unskilled labor with industrial processes, etc. The delegates shall demonstrate managing industrial assets conveniently from a mobile app, at any time, from the comfort of cubicle, or while on the move.





Few of their notable features are,





Easy work order retrieval & full-service history by QR code scan



OEE Monitoring to measure asset productivity levels



Inventory Management for best stock levels & minimum re-order level alerts



Interactive 2D Floor plans to view work order distribution & trigger schedules.



New age IoT Solutions such as Energy Monitoring, PCM for proactive maintenance



Asset Life Cycle right from procurement to disposal.



Real-time Asset Tracking with BLE Beacons

###