Freudenberg Medical and SurTec to Present at Medical Fair India



Freudenberg Medical will exhibit extensive capabilities for the manufacture of medical devices and components including precision molding and extrusion in both silicones and thermoplastics. Specialty services include micromolding, medical balloons, hypotube and catheter manufacturing, and speed to market solutions for the development of minimally invasive devices.





All Freudenberg companies are focused on sustainability and innovation in products and processing technologies. Freudenberg Medical has just announced ISO 14001 certification for all 11 operations, which meets the highest standards for environmental management. The achievement caps a global multi-year effort to reduce environmental impact and toward reaching carbon neutrality of its manufacturing activities.





Freudenberg Medical is a leader in sustainable manufacturing for the medical device and pharmaceutical industry, said Falgun Jani, Head of Sales, Freudenberg Medical India. Sustainability is an important guiding principle of the Freudenberg Group, and we are committed to protecting the environment and the communities in which we operate.





SurTec will present biocompatible cleaning solutions and electropolishing used in the manufacture of surgical instruments and implants, in addition to specialty surface treatments for optics and other medical market products.





About Freudenberg India



Freudenberg has held business ties with companies in India for more than 90 years. The Group has 15 production sites around India, across several different industries, and employs around 3,000 people at 50 locations. www.freudenberg.com





About Freudenberg Medical



Freudenberg Medical is a global partner for the design and manufacture of medical devices and biopharmaceutical tubing. With 11 manufacturing operations and more than 2,100 associates worldwide, Freudenberg Medical offers a wide range of manufacturing capabilities from precision molded components and tubing to drug coatings, finished devices, catheter shafts and hypotubes for minimally invasive, handheld, and catheter-based devices. www.FreudenbergMedical.de/en





About SurTec



SurTec Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd. was incorporated in India as an independent company (100% subsidiary of SurTec International GmbH) in May 2006. Today SurTec International, and hence SurTec India, is a business unit of the Freudenberg Group. Here in India, Surtec is specialised in segments like electroplating, cleaning, replacement of conventional phosphate-based pre-treatment and pre-treatment of aluminium with eco-friendly technologies. The wide range of chemicals meet various specifications and guidelines such as ELV, RoHS, WEEE and many more.

