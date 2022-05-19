NEET UG 2022 Registration Date Extended Again

The application window for the registration of the NEET-UG 2022 exam has been extended again by the National Testing Agency. The new last date to register for the exam is now May 20.

This change occurred after taking the request of the Director-General of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) into consideration. Students can now register on the official portal of NTA, neet.nta.nic.in till May 20th.

The previous deadline for the registration was extended to 15th May and now again the change in date is made after the request of the Director-General of AFMS.

The updated schedule for the NEET UG exam registration is as follows now: