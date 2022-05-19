HOPE Sheds Light to host Cultivating Calm Conference

Cultivating Calm in the Storm of Family Addiction is a family wellness conference organized by families for families.

Cultivating Calm Conference wil be held on June 11

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – May 17, 2022 – PRLog — HOPE Sheds Light, a family-focused, non-profit organization, will host Cultivating Calm in the Storm of Family Addiction, a family wellness conference organized by families for families, on Saturday, June 11 from 8:30am to 3pm at Sheraton Eatontown, 6 Industrial Way E., Eatontown, NJ 07724.

The conference includes breakfast, lunch, interactive wellness activities and educational workshops that teach skills that attendees can do on their own. Presenters are local peers and professionals serving families in Monmouth County.

“Join us for a day of support and education and learn how to tap into your natural health and healing self-care practices,” said Pamela Capaci, CEO of HOPE Sheds Light. “The conference has been designed by family members who know firsthand the impact that addiction has on the entire family.”

Registration will begin at 8:30 am, accompanied by breakfast and networking. Capaci will officially welcome all attendees at 9 am, followed by the opening speaker, Larry Milhon, at 9 am. The event will transition into breakout sessions that include wellness sessions and guest speakers.

All attendees will meet in the Grand Ballroom at 11:15 am for Learning Workshops led by Dory Rachel and Ken Peccario. Lunch will be held in the Atrium from 12:15 pm to 12:50 pm, followed by keynote speakers Larry Thompson LCSW and Ryan Gervasi, LCSW, RYT.

Thompson has been immersed in the use of mindfulness- based meditation for over 20 years, providing training and lectures in the application of mindfulness as a vital force in effective integrative mental health care. Thompson has a unique style of equating talk therapy to be “a form of out loud meditation”.

Gervasi’s path of restoration and wellness was birthed through adverse life experiences. Through conscious breathing, Gervasi has found that the breath is our best medicine for managing pain and suffering. She believes that through meditation we give ourselves permission to “just be”, accepting where we are in that moment. The practice of tuning out to tune in is a healthy way to disconnect from the material world and come back to our truest nature.

For more information about this event or to register, email Emily@HOPEShedsLight.org. To learn more about HOPE Sheds Light, please visit HOPEShedsLight.org. (http://www.hopeshedslight.org/ )

About HOPE Sheds Light, Inc.

HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 46-3910504) that is supported by friends and families directly affected by substance use disorder and found recovery through continuous love, support and understanding. The mission of HSL is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the impact of substance use disorder by having the courage to share personal experiences and offer strength, wisdom, hope and resources that lead to positive community change and long-term recovery. To learn more or to donate, please visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.