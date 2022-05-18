Punyam Academy is Happy to Announce the Launch of a New E-Learning Course on ISO 14155 Internal Auditor Training



As, Punyam Academy has mentioned the content covered in the course brochure, participants of this course will an details information about overview and awareness of ISO 14155:2020 standard, as well as clause-wise requirements. The course will also help them to understand how to prepare and maintain the ISO 14155: 2020 Documents and Records as well as ISO 14155 Internal Audit Records. Participants will get the proper knowledge of Risk Management and Internal audit processes along with the knowledge of the steps for ISO 14155: 2020 Installation and Certification. The ISO 14155 internal auditor training course is for those individuals who want to become certified ISO 14155 Internal auditor. Also, those are in a clinical research professional field. Individuals who are involved in the implementation of Clinical investigation of medical devices for human subjects  Good clinical practice. Other people who found this course useful and who want to enhance their auditing knowledge and skills, and those looking to achieve formal recognition as trained certified ISO 14155 auditor. Though there is no prerequisite for enrolling in this online course but having the basic knowledge and interest in Clinical investigation of medical devices for human subjects are beneficial.





After completion of the ISO 14155 internal auditor training – online course participants were familiarized with ISO 14155:2020 standard. Also, participants know about the ISO 14155:2020 good clinical practice. Participants also know the process of risk management to prevent risk and accidents in clinical investigations of medical devices in human subjects along with the audit process for the ISO 14155:2020 management system. Participants also know how to prepare internal audit records, including audit plans and non-conformity reports (NCR).





About Punyam Academy Pvt Ltd





Punyam Academy Pvt Ltd is an exemplar globally acknowledged training provider company, which offers various types of ISO training courses and conducts classroom training along with webinars for online certification. It is a leading name in E-learning, training, and certification on ISO standards and all other types of management system standards. Punyam Academy specializes in a complete range of courses on awareness, auditor and lead auditor courses on Food safety officer training, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 22000, ISO 27001, ISO 45001, ISO/IEC 17025, ISO/IEC 17020, ISO/IEC 17021, FSSC 22000, ISO 27001, ISO 50001, ISO 13485, ISO 20000, ISO/IEC 17024, ISO 17034, ISO 18788 and more.

###