New Pet Radio Show Launch



Arden Moore is a cat and dog behavior expert, specializing in promoting the health and safety of pets. She shares her knowledge as an in-demand speaker, Fear Free Pets certified professional and a best-selling author of more than two dozen pet books. Moore is also a master certified pet first aid/CPR instructor. She is the founder of Pet First Aid 4U and the director of education for Pro Pet Hero. She teams up with Pet Safety Dog Kona and Pet Safety Cat Casey to teach hands-on, veterinarian-approved classes in person and via ZOOM all over the world.





With her new show, Moore will bring her knowledge of pets, interviewing skills and edu-taining style to the air waves. She treats her experts like welcomed guests and makes sure her listeners stay motivated to tune in to gain practical pet knowledge on her shows.





For 20-plus years, Ive dedicated myself to bringing out the best in pets and their people. I am so happy to be connecting with pet lovers weekly on the radio. Leading pet experts will unleash great tips and insights on each show. I will also spotlight ordinary people doing extraordinary things for pets. Tune in as we take this pawsome pet journey together! – Arden Moore





Arden Moores Four Legged Life radio show debuts May 21 with two major guests: Dr. Marty Becker and Dr. Gary Weitzman. Both well-known veterinarians recently volunteered their skills to aid pets at the Ukraine border during the ongoing conflict there. They will share first-hand accounts of the situation, identify ways people can help as well as talk about the powerful bond pets have with people all over the world.





Dr. Becker, better known as Americas Veterinarian, is a New York Times best-selling author and founder of Fear Free Pets, a program designed to reduce fear, anxiety and stress in cats and dogs in a variety of situations. Dr. Weitzman is the president of the San Diego Humane Society, recognized as one of the most innovative animal shelters in the country. He is also a best-selling author of several dog and cat books published by National Geographic.





Tune in to the Arden Moores Four-Legged Life show as it hits the air waves on May 21. For more information, or to find a local station, visit ardenmoore.com.





