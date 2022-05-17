Hong Kong – CE-elect meets with Legislative Council Members in batches

CE-elect meets with Legislative Council Members in batches **********************************************************



The Chief Executive-elect, Mr John Lee, met with Legislative Council (the LegCo) Members in batches today (May 16) to gauge their views on the new-term Government and facilitate mutual communication and understanding. He met with legislators from the Business and Professionals Alliance for Hong Kong, G19 and the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong today.





Mr Lee said he would lead the new-term Government to enhance communication with LegCo Members, especially taking heed of their views on policy formulation and introduction of bills through multiple channels. He looked forward to positive exchanges and interactions with the LegCo.





He thanked the LegCo House Committee for approving the setting up of a subcommittee to study the proposed re-organisation of the government structure on May 13, adding that it would help the LegCo’s deliberation and scrutiny of the proposal.





Mr Lee will continue to meet with other LegCo Members in batches.