Hong Kong – Abnormality found in some computer systems in the Information Services Department

In response to media enquiries about the malfunctioning of computer systems in the Information Services Department (ISD), an ISD spokesman said today (May 16) that part of the department’s email system and outbound systems were found to be abnormal this morning. For prudence’s sake, a report was made immediately to the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO) and the Police for follow-up and investigation.







During the period, media and public services provided by the department, including the Government News and Media Information System and publications and photo sale services, were largely maintained. The press releases webpage was temporarily affected and after urgent repair, the service resumed at about noon. The department is striving for full recovery of the email system and updating work of the news.gov.hk.







The spokesman emphasised that no personal data or confidential information was contained in the affected systems. The department will work closely with the OGCIO to ensure no recurrence of similar incidents.

