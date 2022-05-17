Canada – Minister Joly concludes trip to Germany and Belgium

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today concluded a productive trip to Germany where she participated in multilateral and bilateral discussions at the G7 and NATO foreign ministers’ meetings.

May 16, 2022 – Berlin, Germany – Global Affairs Canada

At the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Wangels, Germany, Minister Joly reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to a coordinated approach on the most pressing issues facing the international community today. Ministers discussed the growing food and energy security crises, which are a threat to vulnerable populations around the world and to global peace and stability and are a direct result of the Russian regime’s reckless actions in Ukraine. They pledged to continue working together to support Ukraine and its courageous people in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustifiable invasion of their country. Minister Joly and her counterparts also agreed to continue working closely together on the fight against climate change, a sustainable and fair recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and peace and security issues in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

In Berlin, NATO foreign ministers gathered to discuss shared priorities, including the impact of President Putin’s war, the gravest threat to global security in decades. They also reviewed NATO’s evolving security and defence priorities and identified strategies to adapt to them successfully in preparation for the NATO Leaders’ Summit that will be held in Madrid this June. Given Finland’s and Sweden’s aspirations to join the Alliance, NATO foreign ministers met with them to underscore NATO’s “open door” policy.

Minister Joly met with a number of her counterparts on the margins of her meetings in Germany. She highlighted Canada’s unshakeable resolve to uphold the international rules-based order alongside its likeminded allies and partners. The Minister also reiterated Canada’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine and to NATO’s collective defence.

Minister Joly visited Brussels, Belgium, on May 16, to participate in the Joint Ministerial Committee Meeting under the Canada-EU Strategic Partnership Agreement with Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and the member states of the European Union. While in Brussels, she also attended a meeting of the European Union Foreign Affairs Committee, alongside Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, where she highlighted the strong relationship between Canada and the EU, our close cooperation to support Ukraine and its people, and our collective determination to build a safer and more secure world.

“President Putin’s war of choice is an unprecedented threat to world security and yet, it will fail. Putin sought to divide our Allies but we are more united than ever. In discussions with my G7, NATO, and EU counterparts, I reiterated Canada’s commitment to work together to hold Putin’s regime to account, adapt to global challenges and to protect the values we hold dear.”

– Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs