Kimberly Rosales offers successful cryptocurrency marketing strategies

While it is true that the crypto world is booming, Kimberly Rosales shares some marketing strategies that can help companies grow even more in this space.

Québec, Canada – WEBWIRE – Friday, May 13, 2022

If you want to launch your own currency or blockchain-based product, you need to make sure people can find you and get to know you. For your company to stand out, it needs a cryptocurrency marketing strategy.







It is no secret that the cryptocurrency industry is causing a stir around the world, with major companies such as Morgan Stanley, PayPal, and Tesla showing their support for Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies. In addition, there are a number of blockchains and cryptocurrency startups emerging around the world. Their growth is accelerating to the point where their valuations are reaching millions, even billions. Kimberly Rosales, an experienced insider in the space, discusses some of the successful strategies that can be applied in the cryptocurrency market.





Companies need to think of innovative ways to market, developing, and implementing tailor-made cryptocurrency marketing strategies as they are vital to the survival and growth of the company, project, and currency. Rosales has taken a look at a number of crypto marketing strategies that can boost your coin and your company above your competitors.





The cryptocurrency market has grown so much that many new cryptocurrency-related businesses are opening around the world. If you want to launch your own currency or blockchain-based product, you need to make sure people can find you and get to know you. For your company to stand out, it needs a cryptocurrency marketing strategy, suggests Rosales.





Nowadays, thousands of cryptocurrency companies have popped up everywhere. Starting a basic marketing project for a company is different. Still, when it comes to cryptocurrency marketing projects, executives need to consider hiring a crypto marketing agency and some other factors.





Social media marketing is the best option for cryptocurrency marketing. All social networks are open to the public, which allows companies to monitor the activity of their customers and potential buyers.





This allows cryptocurrency companies to better understand their target audience, including their likes, dislikes, and interests, and develop better cryptocurrency marketing strategies to engage them. In addition to traditional social media channels such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Telegram, companies can also use BTT and Steemit to increase their presence.





If you want to connect with professionals from various industries, fields and backgrounds, Rosales suggests joining LinkedIn. There are a number of groups on the platform that are dedicated to blockchain and cryptocurrencies. All can help you promote your cryptocurrency.





Use affiliates to market your coin. Cryptocurrency affiliates will send traffic to your website/blog and all they will demand is a commission, Rosales notes. Before contacting affiliates, make sure you implement an affiliate campaign on your well-designed website.





Affiliates will be paid according to the number of signups they generate for your company. By using them, they will be responsible for all of your currency marketing efforts, so it can be beneficial to use them if you need to focus on other departments for the currency.





Compared to social media, email marketing is the most effective way to communicate with your customers, hence the importance of an email list. Emails generate a click-through rate six times higher than tweets. In addition, email is 40 times more effective at attracting new customers than Facebook or Twitter. Email is not only useful for ICO, but also during other cryptocurrency marketing maneuvers, such as airdrops.





Crypto influencers can influence the value of cryptocurrencies through their recommendations. According to Rosales estimates, nearly 90% of customers are willing to make a purchase based on the advice of a trusted influencer rather than an advertisement in the media.





Influencers in this industry exist solely to provide organic engagement, growth, and opportunity. This will increase community interest in your business and your overall visibility in the industry.





Not only is SEO a low-cost, permanent method of attracting new consumers and increasing brand awareness, but by following a few basic techniques from the start, it can have a significant impact on your bottom line. You cant talk about your companys cryptocurrency marketing activities without mentioning SEO.





For SEO to be effective, you first need to identify and track keywords that are relevant to your project. It is also important to make your website mobile-friendly and update your blog posts and information regularly.





About Kimberly Rosales





Kimberly Rosales is an entrepreneur and tech aficionado who, early on, understood the full capabilities cryptocurrency could offer. She founded ChainMyne, a FINTRAC-registered company, in 2020 as a means to offer an easier method for accessing digital currency, as well as to empower cryptocurrency holders. While the majority of her time is occupied by ensuring her business ventures constantly run smoothly, when she does have some free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and exploring new locations.