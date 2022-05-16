Canada – Minister Joly to hold teleconference following G7, NATO and EU multilateral meetings in Germany and Belgium

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, will hold a media call back to conclude her participation in the G7 and NATO foreign ministers’ meetings and the Member States of the European Union meeting, that took place from May 12-16, 2022.
At these meetings, the Minister reiterated Canada’s opposition to Putin’s unprovoked and unjustifiable war against Ukraine and Canada’s steadfast commitment to the people of Ukraine.
Date: Monday, May 16, 2022
Time: 11:30 AM (EST) (5:30 PM CET)
Notes for media: Media representatives wishing to participate should dial 1-866-206-0153 or 613-954-9003, access code 2790112#.