Kickbox Donates Shipping Containers for Use in Lubbock’s Outside in Festival

The Inaugural Outside In festival was a hit this last weekend! Artist from all over the world converged in the Hub City to show off their creative range and talent. The challenge: modify or create a performance within the space of a shipping container. During the two-day duration of the festival each shipping container housed different acts ranging from comedy to and ballet to musicians and Broadway style performances. Lubbock based and Texas Tech Alumni Owned, Kickbox Leasing, LLC donated the use of several shipping containers for the festival allowing artists to customize their performance spaces and show off their works to the Lubbock community. “We could not make this happen without the support of Kickbox” mentioned Jehan Hormazidi. The Outside In Festival was created by Jehan, Cory Lawson, and Rachel Phillips of the Texas Tech School of Theatre and Dance. The concept mirrors The Over het IJ Festival in Amsterdam on a smaller scale. Performers included; Ballet Lubbock, Art In Motion, The Burktech Players and many several more.

About Kickbox Leasing, LLC

Kickbox is a family-owned source of leasable portable storage containers and mobile offices. The Kickbox Custom Shop builds out custom spaces using shipping containers for commercial, retail, and industrial use nationwide. Locations in Lubbock and North Texas provide flexibility and product availability near you. “Kickbox provides flexibility and the service that you can only find with a family owned business” -Neal Smith CEO, J&N Services “We required a last minute Saturday relocation of several leased containers, including a kickbox container, in order to obtain a certificate of occupancy. Kickbox answered the call, and had their equipment moved within hours. The two other national brands with leased containers on the project, did not answer or gave us a time frame a few weeks out. Kickbox moved their container and the others at no additional charge. They literally saved the project schedule and allowed the client to occupy the structure on time!

About Outside In Festival

The mission of the Outside In Festival is to showcase devised works through the fostering and presentation of both national and international artists. We serve as a bridge between these artists and audiences outside of the established artistic centers in order to expose more communities to non-traditional avenues of artistic expression.

Outside In Festival and Kickbox Leasing are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Outside In Festival and Kickbox Leasing The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

