Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Kwai Chung (2) (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man in Kwai Chung (2) (with photo) ********************************************************************



Police today (May 13) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Kwai Chung.





Kwok Hon-wah, aged 59, went missing after he was last seen on Princess Margaret Hospital Road yesterday morning (May 12). Staff of his elderly home made a report to Police on the same day.





He is about 1.6 metres tall, 50 kilograms in weight and of thin build. He has a round face with yellow complexion and short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a raincoat, a blue polo shirt, black trousers and black sports shoes.





Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Person Unit of New Territories South on 3661 1174 or 6674 8459 or email to rmpu-nts-2@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.



