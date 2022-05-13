Graystone Restoration ‘Restores Kindness’ by Hosting Blood Drive, Catered Lunch for Local Fire Station



Graystone will be catering lunch for Hillsborough County Fire Station #6 to show their appreciation for local firefighters who put their lives at risk each day to support our community.





Additionally, Graystone Restoration has partnered with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers to host a blood drive at the Graystone office on Friday, May 13. LifeSouths Bloodmobile will be on-site taking donations from Graystone employees and nearby businesses.





We are so excited to be participating in Restoring Kindness Month, said Christina Fumia, spokeswoman for Graystone Restoration. Our business focuses on restoring homes left damaged by catastrophes and we are pleased to be able to restore kindness in the community in a variety of ways this year.





Established in 1999, Graystone Restoration is a full-service, Class A General Contractor specializing in Insurance Restoration. Our services cover all aspects of water, contents, mold, and fire restoration for residential properties. Our team is made up of highly-skilled, Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certified (IICRC) technicians who respond to your crisis immediately, minimizing stress and disruption to your life. For more information, or to inquire about our services, please visit https://www.graystonecc.com/





LifeSouth is a non-profit community blood bank serving more than 125 hospitals in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. We are committed to meeting the blood supply needs of hospitals and their patients by providing the highest quality blood components and services. With more than 30 donor centers, 50 bloodmobiles and 2,000 blood drives a month, our LifeSouth team is dedicated to making sure the blood is there when you or your family member is in need.

###