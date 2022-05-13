Engel & Völkers Belleair Welcomes Realtor® Michele Strong

Engel & Völkers Belleair, a boutique-style real estate brokerage located at 2510 West Bay Drive in Belleair Bluffs, FL and ranked a Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Times for four consecutive years, announced that Realtor® Michele Strong has recently joined the brokerage as a member of the The Hallamek Team. Kristin Hallamek is the Team Lead for The Hallamek Team which consists of Hallamek and buyer agents Darrien Austin, Welly Garza, Chris Jones, and Jennifer Jowett and now Michele Strong. Hallamek was recognized as Engel & Völkers Belleair’s Overall Top Advisor for 2021 for having the most sales transactions, acquired listings, and highest sales volume.

Strong was raised in the Midwest, mother of 3, Graduate from Southern Illinois University and started her real estate career 18 years ago. She fell in love with the West Coast of Florida and has called Palm Harbor, FL her home since 1994 and has never left. Whether it is working with a luxury home listing, first time homebuyer, or seasoned investor, Strong prides herself on her unparalleled service and attention to detail. “I’m very passionate about the Clearwater Beach community. I love watching it grow and am thrilled to share with others and help them transition to the local lifestyle,” comments Strong. “I specialize in Pinellas County Florida, primarily focusing on the cities of Clearwater, Dunedin, Palm Harbor, Crystal Beach, Ozona and the beaches. When I’m not working, I enjoy my morning walks, I love the weather, the beaches, and really enjoy everything about living here in Florida.”

All Engel & Völkers real estate advisors are given the resources to assist with local, national, and international real estate transactions. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Belleair and its team of advisors visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com.

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading service companies specialized in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate, and yachts. Engel & Völkers offers both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of services.

